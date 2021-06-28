Analysts Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $41.33

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.