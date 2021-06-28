Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Target Price at GBX 3,602.67

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,411 ($44.56) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,442.24. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.