Analysts Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT at $64.64

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bruker by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bruker by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

