Analysts Offer Predictions for H.B. Fuller’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

FUL stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $3,176,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $16,785,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,627.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,458.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $1,860,863. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

