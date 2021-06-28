Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trevena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

TRVN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.80. 30,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,185. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $293.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

