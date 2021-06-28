Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post sales of $45.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.30 million and the lowest is $45.02 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. 102,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.