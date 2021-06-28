Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.52 Million

Brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report sales of $330.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.60 million and the highest is $331.00 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $314.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $58,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

