Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $262.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the lowest is $248.63 million. Enova International posted sales of $253.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ENVA traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 276,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,398. Enova International has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,215 shares of company stock worth $1,925,331 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

