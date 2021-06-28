Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.15). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

