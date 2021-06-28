Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Post $2.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.94. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $11.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 507,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 433.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

