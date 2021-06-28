Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. ICF International reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of ICFI opened at $90.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.