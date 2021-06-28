Analysts Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post sales of $122.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.91 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $91.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $480.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $492.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $502.74 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $523.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE BMI traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $98.22. 771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,421. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

