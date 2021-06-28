Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASYS. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ASYS opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a P/E ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.