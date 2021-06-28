Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $525.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.32 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $464.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 10,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

