American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.97% of American Public Education worth $39,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Public Education by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.