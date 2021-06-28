American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AOUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,359,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

