AMEPAY Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $59,004.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00165706 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.20 or 1.00154767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

