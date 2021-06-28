Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.58% of Ambac Financial Group worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 152,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $751.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.48. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

