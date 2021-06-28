Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Employees Retirement System of Texas’ 3rd Largest Position

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $217,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,423.02 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,316.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

