Amalgamated Bank Sells 814 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

GWRE opened at $115.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

