Amalgamated Bank Sells 668 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $7,419,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $132.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

