Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,483 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

