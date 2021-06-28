Amalgamated Bank Has $1.05 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 182,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.