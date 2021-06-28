Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 3,271.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.10 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

