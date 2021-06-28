Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

