Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,442.15. 14,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,351.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

