Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.46. 45,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

