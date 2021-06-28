Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.54. 9,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

