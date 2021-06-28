Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.65.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.29 on Monday, hitting $246.16. 92,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $227.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

