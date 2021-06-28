Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

AIF stock opened at C$58.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.16.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

