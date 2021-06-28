Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.