Alphr finance Market Cap Hits $771,745.84 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00003759 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $771,745.84 and $193,131.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162846 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,528.57 or 1.00454874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

