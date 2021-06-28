AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,054 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 72.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIM stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

