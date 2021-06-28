AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,490 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $113.04 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

