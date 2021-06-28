AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,435 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $240.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $241.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

