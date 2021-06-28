AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 108.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

