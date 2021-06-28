AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,918 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 622,631 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,804,750.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,417.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 233.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

