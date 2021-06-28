AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 253.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 385,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $2,495,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 611.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.