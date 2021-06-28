AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,595 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 296.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $164.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.08.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

