AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $189.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,101 shares of company stock worth $3,214,124. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

