Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Quotient Technology comprises about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,662,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,165,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $694,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 1,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,987. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

