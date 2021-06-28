Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1,076.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.2% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $88.19 on Monday, reaching $2,193.47. 7,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,272. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,540.48 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,323.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

