Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Cowen worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

COWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of COWN traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.84. 7,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

