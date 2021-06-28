Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 52,169.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the quarter. Green Dot makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Green Dot worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $686,073 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,249. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4,824.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

