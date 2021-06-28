Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,057 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.75. 30,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,330. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,734,578. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

