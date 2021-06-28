Alpha Coin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $8,379.54 and approximately $5.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,310.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.74 or 0.01459456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00454616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00085043 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003866 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.