Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is Oaktree Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,174,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,851,854 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises approximately 6.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 3.01% of Ally Financial worth $505,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $114,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,103.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.97. 63,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,302. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

