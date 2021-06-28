Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 99.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,690,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 6,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

