Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kimball International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KBAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.77 million, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

