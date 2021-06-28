Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,417 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.25. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

